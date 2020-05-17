Rory’s million dollar shot, Rickie rakes up skins, Wolff wins long drive

|
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps TaylorMade #DrivingRelief, where Rory McIlroy won it all in extra holes with a shot worth $1.1 million, Rickie Fowler carded the most skins and Matthew Wolff won both long drive competitions. CLICK HERE to donate to organizations leading COVID-19 relief efforts.
