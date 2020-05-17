Rory McIlroy's tee shot to win TaylorMade Driving Relief

|
On the first extra hole in the 2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief skins match, Rory McIlroy's tee shot on No. 17 is the closet to the pin. It earned McIlroy and Dustin Johnson their 11th skin to claim the event for a total of $1.85 million dollars for the American Nurses Foundation.
