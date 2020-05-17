×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Rickie Fowler’s approach to 3 feet sets up birdie at TaylorMade Driving Relief

In the 2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief skins match, Rickie Fowler hits his approach shot on the par-4 4th hole, then sinks the putt for birdie.