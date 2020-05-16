×
Rickie Fowler vs. Matthew Wolff swing analysis

Ahead of their TaylorMade Driving Relief skins game match vs. Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy on May 17, Golf instructor Travis Fulton breaks down the key differences between teammates and former Oklahoma State Cowboys Fowler and Wolff.