Funniest moments: McIlroy, DJ, Fowler and Wolff

Check out some of the most fun moments from Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff. On May 17, these four players will compete for a $3 million dollar charity skins match supported by United Health Group to raise money and awareness for organizations leading COVID-19 relief efforts, including the American Nurses Foundation and CDC Foundation. CLICK HERE to donate.