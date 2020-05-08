Ortiz vs. Fitzpatrick: The Video Game Challenge

|
Carlos Ortiz takes on Matthew Fitzpatrick in a video game competition of The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR hosted by Tisha Alyn and GOLFTV's Henni Zeul. While the 2020 AT&T Byron Nelson is not taking place, these two players face off in match play on the back nine at TPC Sawgrass. The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR is available now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
