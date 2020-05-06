×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Brendon Todd's road to PGA TOUR victory

Entering the 2019-20 season, Brendon Todd had not been to the FedExCup Playoffs in 4 years, but that will likely change this season with his back-to-back PGA TOUR titles and a top 4 finish, he is one of only two multiple winners this season.