Brendon Todd's road to PGA TOUR victory

Entering the 2019-20 season, Brendon Todd had not been to the FedExCup Playoffs in 4 years, but that will likely change this season with his back-to-back PGA TOUR titles and a top 4 finish, he is one of only two multiple winners this season.
