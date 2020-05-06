×
75th anniversary of Byron Nelson’s record setting season

In 1945, Byron Nelson completed the “greatest year in golf” where he won 18 tournaments in 30 events played and never finished outside of the top 10. He set a PGA TOUR scoring record of 68.3 that would remain for 55 years, until broken by Tiger Woods in 2000.