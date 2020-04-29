Max Homa surprises First Tee participant with Wells Fargo Succeeding Together contest win

|
Raymond Jin is a First Tee of Greater Trenton participant. He wrote an essay for the Wells Fargo Succeeding Together contest. Little does Raymond know, but his essay was selected as the winner for 2020. He’s about to find out from 2019 Wells Fargo Championship winner Max Homa.
