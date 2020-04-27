×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

X Factor: Xander Schauffele’s green light mentality

X Factor presented by Hyland will air from 2:30-3 pm ET Sunday on CBS. The show explores the X Factors that have made Xander Schauffele a rising star on the PGA TOUR, including his caddie Austin Kaiser and the pair’s “green light” mentality.