×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Morikawa vs. Ortiz: The Video Game Challenge

Collin Morikawa takes on Carlos Ortiz in a video game competition of The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR hosted by GOLFTV's Henni Zeul. While the 2020 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is not taking place, these two players face off in match play at TPC Louisiana to see who will walk away as champion. The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR is available now on PS4, Xbox One and PC. CLICK HERE to get the game.