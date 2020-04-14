Jim Furyk’s winning highlights from the 2015 RBC Heritage

|
Jim Furyk fired a final-round 63 before defeating Kevin Kisner in a playoff at the 2015 RBC Heritage. Furyk’s 63 was the lowest final-round posting of an eventual winner in the tournament’s history and helped him claim his first win since the 2010 TOUR Championship.
