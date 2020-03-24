×
Top-10 all-time shots from the Valspar Championship

Check out the top 10 all-time best shots from the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Golf Resort, featuring Tiger Woods' 2018 final-round run, the only albatross in tournament history and tournament champions like Jordan Spieth