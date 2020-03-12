×
Jordan Spieth nearly holes out for eagle at THE PLAYERS

In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Jordan Spieth nearly holes his 115-yard approach, rolling his ball right by the cup and stopping it within 6 feet of the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.