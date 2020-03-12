×
Charley Hoffman’s slam dunk on No. 8 at THE PLAYERS

In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Charley Hoffman holes a 46-foot chip shot for birdie on the par-3 8th hole.