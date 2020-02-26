Florida Swing Preview

|
The PGA TOUR returns to the sunshine state for the 2020 Florida Swing which consists of four tournaments including, The Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, and finishes with the Valspar Championship in Tampa.
