2019 Presidents Cup Official Film

The 2019 Presidents Cup featured a historic showdown between playing-captain Tiger Woods' United States team and captain Ernie Els' International squad at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. In one of the closest contests in the event's history, the U.S. trailed through the first 4 sessions before claiming the cup in come-from-behind fashion in Sunday's singles matches.
