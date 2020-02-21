×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Bryson DeChambeau takes 36-hole lead at WGC-Mexico

In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Bryson DeChambeau turned in an 8-under 63, getting him to 11-under for the tournament, good enough for a one-stroke lead over the field heading into the weekend.