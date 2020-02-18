×
Abraham Ancer | No Borders

Abraham's Ancer's journey to the PGA TOUR is unique to most as it involves two countries, separated by a well-publicized and polarized border. But Ancer's border story is not one of conflict, but rather perseverance and opportunity as he found his way to success on golf's biggest stage. In this profile, Ancer tells viewers his story in his own words.