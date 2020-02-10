Phil Mickelson's best shots at 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

|
Phil Mickelson shows off his skills at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula CC, and Spyglass Hill Golf Course, from his stylish short game to his impeccable iron play, the five-time AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion knows his way around the courses.
