Max Homa roasts celebrity golf swings

Ahead of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Max Homa gives his professional insight on golf swings of some celebrities playing in the Pebble Beach, CA tournament, including: sportscaster Chris Berman, rapper Macklemore, country music singer Jake Owen, singer-songwriter Kelley James, country music singer-songwriter Charles Kelly and rapper, singer-songwriter Colt Ford.