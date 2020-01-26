×
Tiger Woods' would-be eagle hole out bounces out of cup at Farmers

In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods lands his 141-yard approach on the green and bounces it into the cup before the ball bounces back out of the cup and settling right next to the hole at the par-4 2nd. He would tap in for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.