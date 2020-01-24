×
Tiger's rollercoaster round, McIlroy's HOF worthy club twirl & Sneds' sandy hole-out

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open, where Tiger Woods began his day with a four-putt and ended in red numbers, Rory McIlroy put himself in the club twirl Hall of Fame and Brandt Snedeker holed an incredible birdie from the bunker.