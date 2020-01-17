Scottie Scheffler nearly holes out for eagle at The American Express

|
In the second round of The American Express 2020, Scottie Scheffler nearly dunks his approach, landing his ball within inches of the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the Nicklaus Tournament Course par-4 9th hole.
