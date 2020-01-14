×
35 years of bloopers on Inside the PGA TOUR

As Inside has spent time over the years with PGA TOUR players, we've seen what their lives are like on the course and off the course. while the final product that reaches you is polished, there are always those moments that get left on the cutting room floor.