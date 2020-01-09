Collin Morikawa plays a hole with girlfriend Katherine Zhu at Sony Open

|
Prior to the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Collin Morikawa is joined by his girlfriend, Katherine Zhu, to play a hole at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. Zhu played collegiate golf at Pepperdine University.
