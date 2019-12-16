×
Mike Rolls competes in 2019 ISPS HANDA Disabled Golf Cup

During the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, amputee golfer Mike Rolls tees it up in the ISPS HANDA Disabled Golf Club. Rolls is a former Victorian Amputee Open winner and hopes to inspire others to take up the game.