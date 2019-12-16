Mike Rolls competes in 2019 ISPS HANDA Disabled Golf Cup

|
During the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, amputee golfer Mike Rolls tees it up in the ISPS HANDA Disabled Golf Club. Rolls is a former Victorian Amputee Open winner and hopes to inspire others to take up the game.
