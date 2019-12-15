The United States win their 11th Presidents Cup

|
On Day 4 of the 2019 Presidents Cup, Tiger Woods kicked off the day with a win in his match over Abraham Ancer and from that point, the United States team rallied in their Singles matches to win their 11th Presidents Cup. Watch the Presidents Cup live on Golf Channel.
