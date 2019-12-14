×
Tiger Woods highlights from Sunday Singles match at Presidents Cup

On Day 4 of the 2019 Presidents Cup, Tiger Woods wins his match vs. Abraham Ancer 3-UP with a birdie on the 4 16th hole at Royal Melbourne Golf Club. Watch the Presidents Cup live on Golf Channel.