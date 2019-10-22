Hideki Matsuyama's journey to the PGA TOUR

|
Apr 11, 2021
Born on the Japanese island of Shikoku, in the tiny town of Matsuyama, Ehime, Japan. Hideki Matsuyama was first introduced to the game of golf by his father, Mikio, at the tender age of four and would go on to become the winningest golfer from Japan and a five-time winner on the PGA TOUR. See "The Incredible Story of Hideki Matsuyama" unfold before your eyes in this intricate, visually-appealing animated short feature.