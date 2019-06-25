×
George Gankas breaks down Matthew Wolff's swing

Sep 20, 2020

Swing coach George Gankas breaks down the swing of Matthew Wolff, who won 2019's Jack Nicklaus and Fred Haskins awards, the two trophies honoring the top player in the college game.