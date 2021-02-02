A Letter to Our Fans

Last March, due to the onset of COVID-19, the decision was made to cancel the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in an effort to protect the health and safety of our professionals, sponsors, vendors, and of course, the greatest fans in golf. The challenges of the pandemic are certainly ongoing and continue to present multifaceted obstacles, however we are proud of Commissioner Monahan and the PGA TOUR for the strides made in what has been a successful return to golf all while keeping health and safety a top priority.



Yet, we must accept the reality that COVID-19 is still very much in our midst. As a result, and in working closely with the PGA TOUR, the State of Texas and the City of Austin, this year’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play will look different come March. Access to the tournament will be extremely limited to ticketed hospitality guests and most of the hospitality venues that create Match Play’s tournament atmosphere will not be constructed. Those that will be attending on site will be required to adhere to local health and safety guidelines.



Although our footprint will be reduced, we are steadfast in our charitable mission in the region and are grateful for the continued support from the Austin community. Throughout the pandemic, giving back has remained at the heart of everything we do, and we are proud to have maintained a charitable presence in support of the Dell Children’s Medical Center and The First Tee of Greater Austin.



We look forward to the day we can re-open our gates to the public and eagerly await a safe return of all spectators. In the meantime, we hope you will engage with the tournament via social media, participate in the annual Bracket Challenge and tune into PGA TOUR LIVE, NBC and GOLF Channel to witness the game’s best players, including World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, compete in Match Play at Austin Country Club.



We value your patience and understanding and thank you for your continued support.



Jordan Uppleger, Executive Director, World Golf Championships – Dell Technologies Match Play

