Johnson, Thomas and Schauffele commit to play 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – The Sentry Tournament of Champions today announced past champions Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele have committed to play in the 2021 limited field event when the tournament returns to Maui from Jan. 6-10.

The 2002 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Garcia earned his 11th career PGA TOUR victory, and first win since the 2017 Masters Tournament, at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October. With the win, Garcia owns victories in three different decades on TOUR (2000s, 2010s, 2020s), the 78th player to achieve this feat (most recent – Stewart Cink/2020 Safeway Open). The 2021 event will be the 40-year-old’s fifth trip, and first since 2006, to The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Two-time Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Johnson (2013, 2018) collected four victories this calendar year, including the FedExCup title and the 2020 Master Tournament title. Johnson originally qualified for his return to Maui when he won the Travelers Championship in June, followed by wins at THE NORTHERN TRUST, TOUR Championship and the Masters Tournament. In 10 previous appearances at The Plantation Course at Kapalua, the 24-time TOUR winner owns eight top-10s, including two victories and a T7 finish in the 2020 event.

Reed, the 2015 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner, qualified for his return trip to Maui with a victory at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship in February. Reed defeated Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke to capture his eighth career TOUR title and second World Golf Championships title. In six previous appearances at The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Reed owns four top-10s, including a T2 finish at the 2020 event.

Defending champion Thomas (2017, 2020) punched his return ticket to Maui after he battled through three playoff holes to defeat Reed and Schauffele for his second title at The Plantation Course at Kapalua. Thomas earned his second win of the calendar year at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in August for his 13th career TOUR title. The 2021 event will be the 27-year-old’s sixth trip to Maui where he owns three top-10s, including two victories and a 3rd place finish in 2019.

Over the course of the 2020 calendar year, 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Schauffele earned six top-5 finishes and 18 top-25s in 20 events. Of his six top-5s, three were runner-up/T2 finishes at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, TOUR Championship and THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK. Schauffele made his third consecutive appearance in the FedExCup Playoffs, advanced to the TOUR Championship for the third time in as many seasons as a TOUR member and finished No. 2 in the FedExCup standings. In three previous appearances at The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Schauffele owns two top-10s, including a victory and a T2 finish in the 2020 event. Even without a victory this calendar year, Schauffele was eligible for the event after advancing to the 2020 TOUR Championship.

There are 28 players who have qualified for the 2021 event courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories this calendar year, including six first timers. An additional 17 players without a victory this calendar year who advanced to the TOUR Championship are subsequently eligible for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions; the additional eligibility category for the 2021 event was created due to the PGA TOUR’s changes to the professional golf calendar as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic..

