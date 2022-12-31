The First Look: Sentry Tournament of Champions

FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 550 FedExCup points.

COURSE : Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort, par 73, 7,596 yards. It’s the 25th year that the Sentry has been played on this unique layout on Maui. The course, which opened in 1991, was the debut design from the iconic duo of Bill Coore and two-time Masters champion Ben Crenshaw. The pair also took on a renovation in 2019 for the TOUR’s only par-73 layout. Golfers are treated to dramatic ocean views thanks to the course’s massive elevation changes. As we saw in 2022, however, the big defense at the Plantation Course is the wind and when it doesn’t blow we get the record-setting scores we saw a year ago.

STORYLINES: The top 30 in the FedExCup were first invited to the Sentry in 2021 in response to the COVID-interrupted 2020 campaign. That path to the Sentry was discontinued last year but now is back in perpetuity as the Sentry becomes the first of the year’s 17 designated events that will promise participation from the game’s top players and elevated purses. The other designated events are the four majors and THE PLAYERS, the three FedExCup Playoffs events, the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, three player-hosted invitationals (Tiger Woods’ Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament presented by Workday) and the Waste Management Phoenix Open, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and Travelers Championship… Two of the last three Sentrys were decided in a playoff. Jon Rahm nearly made it three in a row last year, but his eagle try on the 72nd hole just missed… It was a busy end of 2022 for a few guys set to tee it up in Hawaii. This is the first official TOUR event for Max Homa since becoming a father in late October. Mackenzie Hughes and his wife, Jenna, also welcomed a child in early December (their third), while Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa and Sungjae Im tied the knot… A handful of guys will come into the Sentry Tournament of Champions with some bonus-event momentum. Viktor Hovland successfully defended his title at the Hero World Challenge, while Sahith Theegala and Tom Hoge won the QBE Shootout and Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas defeated Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy at the latest edition of The Match.

72-HOLE RECORD: 258, Cameron Smith (2022)

18-HOLE RECORD: 61, Jon Rahm (3rd round, 2022), Justin Thomas (3rd round, 2022), Matt Jones (4th round, 2022)

LAST TIME: Cameron Smith finished more under par than anyone in PGA TOUR history, winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions to kick off 2022 in record-breaking fashion. With scoring conditions at Kapalua the best they’ve ever been, Smith finished at 34-under 258 for the week – and won by just a single shot. A deserving shout-out to Jon Rahm who finished runner up at 33 under after making 32 birdies for the week – tying the PGA TOUR record for a 72-hole event. Matt Jones, who tied the Plantation Course record with a final-round 61, ended the week at 32 under and was in third. Patrick Cantlay finished fourth, while Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and Daniel Berger rounded out the top five.

HOW TO FOLLOW:

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

PGA TOUR Live: