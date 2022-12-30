-
-
Inside the Field: Sentry Tournament of Champions
-
December 30, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- December 30, 2022
- The biggest stars in the game head to Hawaii to kickoff the new year at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
The 2023 calendar year starts off with one of the most anticipated events of the season, the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The Tournament of Champions invites all PGA TOUR winners from the prior year to compete in a unique limited-field event in Kapalua, Hawaii. The field is filled out with some bright young stars who advanced to last season's TOUR Championship.
Scroll below for the Sentry Tournament of Champions field list as of Friday, Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. ET.
Current Tournament Winners
Keegan Bradley
Ryan Brehm
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Russell Henley
Tom Hoge
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Mackenzie Hughes
Tom Kim
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Hideki Matsuyama
Trey Mullinax
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Jon Rahm
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Justin Thomas
Will Zalatoris
Top 30 on Prior Season's FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
Sungjae Im
Aaron Wise
Viktor Hovland
Cameron Young
Collin Morikawa
Brian Harman
Adam Scott
Corey Conners
Sahith Theegala
Scott Stallings
-
-