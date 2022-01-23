The First Look: Farmers Insurance Open

FedExCup leader Hideki Matsuyama is joined by six of the top 10 golfers in the world at this week’s Farmers Insurance Open.

Patrick Reed, who won by five shots last season – the widest margin of victory in his career – returns to defend.

FIELD NOTES: World No. 1 Jon Rahm returns to his haven that is Torrey Pines. Rahm won the Farmers Insurance Open in 2017, was runner-up in 2020, finished T7 last year and won the U.S. Open at Torrey in 2021… Other golfers inside the top 10 in the world in the field include Justin Thomas, San Diego native Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, and Hideki Matsuyama, the TOUR’s only two-time winner this season… DeChambeau returns to Torrey Pines for the first time since 2018. He added the Farmers Insurance Open to his schedule after withdrawing from the Sony Open, citing soreness in his left wrist… There’s plenty of firepower at Torrey Pines this year with notables also including two-time Farmers winner Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, and former FedExCup winners Justin Rose (who won at Torrey Pines in 2019), Billy Horschel and Jordan Spieth… Long-time San Diego resident Phil Mickelson – who acted as tournament host at The American Express – is back in the field. He is a three-time Farmers Insurance Open champion… Kamaiu Johnson gets another chance at the Farmers Insurance Open. The APGA Tour star was set to make his TOUR debut in 2021 but tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the event. He’s back as a sponsor exemption this year and is one of two APGA players in the field. Ryan Alford also was given a sponsor’s exemption. … Will Zalatoris, who finished T7 as a sponsor exemption last year, is back at Torrey as a full-fledged TOUR member this year… Other 2022 sponsor exemptions include Taylor Montgomery and former Arizona State standout Kevin Yu, who was fourth in PGA TOUR University’s Class of 2021. He had two top-5 finishes in eight Korn Ferry Tour starts last year.

COURSE : Torrey Pines GC (South), 7,765 yards, par-72. Torrey Pines GC (North), 7,258 yards, par-72. Golfers will play one round apiece on the South and North courses before the 36-hole cut. The final two rounds will be played on the South Course. Torrey Pines South has hosted the 2008 and 2021 U.S. Opens, won by Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm, respectively.

FEDEXCUP : Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.

STORYLINES: This week marks the return of Dustin Johnson. The former FedExCup champion hasn’t teed it up on the PGA TOUR since THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT… The tournament will get started on Wednesday and goes until Saturday. This avoids a conflict with the NFL’s conference championship games… Fans will be permitted at Torrey Pines this year after a fan-less affair in 2021… Reed looks to become just the fourth repeat winner in event history. The last to do it was Tiger Woods, who won four straight at Torrey Pines from 2005-2008.

72-HOLE RECORD: 266, George Burns (1987), Tiger Woods (1999).

18-HOLE RECORD: North Course record: 61, Mark Brooks (2nd round, 1990), Brandt Snedeker (1st round, 2007).

Redesigned North Course record: 62, Jon Rahm (1st round, 2019), Ryan Palmer (2nd round, 2020).

South Course record: 62, Tiger Woods (3rd round, 1999)

LAST TIME: Patrick Reed won for the ninth time on TOUR at the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, and the margin of victory – five shots – was the biggest in his career. Reed closed with a 4-under 68. He held the 18-hole lead after Thursday and took the victory across the finish line on Sunday. Reed was never challenged on Sunday – especially after co-54-hole leader Carlos Ortiz was 2-over through four holes and finished with a 6-over 78. There was a five-way tie for second between Tony Finau, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Palmer, Schauffele, and Viktor Hovland.

HOW TO FOLLOW:

Television: Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Thursday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (Golf Channel). Friday, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS).

