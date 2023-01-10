Sleeper Picks: Sony Open in Hawaii

Greyson Sigg (+300 for a Top 20) … While nothing ever is guaranteed, it’s still not too surprising when a PGA TOUR sophomore with pedigree figures it out. His rookie season of 2021-22 was solid but unspectacular, but the 27-year-old already has made quick work of this season with a trio of top 15s among six paydays in as many starts. It includes a T15 at Sea Island that can comp to Waialae. Finished T42 in his debut here last year. He was in position to strike for a top 25 or better but got upended by a closing 70. If he turns that lesson into lemonade, then we’ll witness that this week. Oh, and it can’t hurt that his Georgia Bulldogs just defended their national title on the gridiron on Monday night.

Andrew Putnam (+175 for a Top 20) … As a former runner-up at Waialae (2019), he already was in our crosshairs, but it’s his only top 25 in six attempts. That speaks to what can happen in a shootout no matter the level of comfort. So, his experience and one-time podium finish serve as supportive evidence to continue to elevate expectations for the 33-year-old. After trotting through the tape of the 2021-22 season, he’s opened the new campaign 8-for-8 with a T2 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP punctuating three top 25s.

Robby Shelton (+350 for a Top 20) … The 27-year-old went to work in the fall and already has proven that he won’t squander his return to the PGA TOUR. With a T10 at The RSM Classic to highlight four top 25s contributing to his 6-for-7 record, he’s 45th in FedExCup points on arrival for his third appearance at Waialae. Finished T25 with four steady red numbers in his last trip in 2021. The last time he appeared as a Sleeper, he placed T15 at the Shriners three months ago.

Kramer Hickok (+800 for a Top 20) … Yes, he’s in a slump, so, yes, this is an aggressive send, but it’s all about the fit over form. It’s one of those opportunities to trust in the professional athlete to overcome what, on paper, screams for us to run in the other direction, or at least abstain. Since 2020, he’s 3-for-3 at Waialae with a T19 in 2021 and a T20 last year. All nine of his most recent loops of the course are in the 60s. Another driver of the nod is that he’s had a break to reflect and reset without giving away any positioning in the FedExCup standings.

Kazuki Higa … There’s no argument that all competition is relative, but when we’re exploring potentially hidden value, he’s a fantastic find. Fresh off a four-win season on his native Japan Golf Tour where he ran away with the money title. His most recent victory was by three strokes at the prestigious Dunlop Phoenix in mid-November that included notables such as Mito Pereira (2nd), Tom Kim (T4) and Corey Conners (T11). At 67th in the Official World Golf Ranking, Higa is the only Japanese talent inside the top 100 other than Sony Open in Hawaii defending champion Hideki Matsuyama (21st). Oh, and he’s also on the bounce after receiving an invitation to compete in his first Masters this year.

Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. For live odds, visit BetMGM .