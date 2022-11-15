Sleeper Picks: The RSM Classic

Zach Johnson (+400 for a Top 20) … The days as a regular contender for the two-time major champion are over, and the 46-year-old’s focus continues to shift to his duties as the 2023 Ryder Cup captain, but he’s man of a golden age in the Golden Isles once more. The transplant from Iowa is one of two golfers in the field (Chris Kirk) who has competed in every edition of The RSM Classic. Sure, a home-away-from-home game is fun, but he’s made it worth his while. He’s cashed nine times with three top 10s among six top 20s. Since 2017 alone, he’s 5-for-5 with four top 20s and opened last year’s T16 with a 61 on Seaside.

John Huh (+400 for a Top 20) … Light-hitting ball-striking has defined many a champion of this tournament, but it also describes a large contingent of those who show up as horses for the courses because their skill set plays up in the equation. Case in point, he’s 6-for-7 with three top 15s, including T12s in the last two editions. The straight shooter has cashed four times in seven starts this season with a set-best T27 at Mayakoba where he’s a former winner.

Andrew Novak … Saddled with conditional status this season, he’s making just his second start but the first yielded a T17 in Bermuda, so he’s buoyed by early position at T119 in the FedExCup. The primary takeaway during his rookie campaign of 2021-22 was that all four of his top 25s were on paspalum greens. All 36 putting surfaces used at Sea Island are TifEagle bermuda, but paspalum blankets the fairways on the Plantation Course and it’s blended with bermuda on the fairways on Seaside. In his second trip last year, the local resident led the field in par-4 scoring and placed T26.

Chris Gotterup … Burning already his third sponsor exemption in as many starts this fall, he converted a T51 at Silverado and a T44 at TPC Summerlin. Since, he secured starts in the first dozen Korn Ferry Tour events in 2023 for finishing T3 at the Qualifying Tournament in nearby Savannah, Georgia, two weeks ago. The 23-year-old first made noise at this level with a T7 in Puerto Rico and a T4 in the Quad Cities earlier in 2022, so he’s been consistently capitalizing on the opportunities presented after a standout career at both Rutgers and Oklahoma.

Akshay Bhatia … The 20-year-old medaled at the open qualifier with an 8-under 62 at Brunswick Country Club in less-than-favorable conditions. Scores overall were low, but that’s still golfing a ball. He buried nine birdies and squared just one bogey. This will be his second PGA TOUR start of the season. Three weeks ago and on a sponsor exemption in Bermuda, the lefty placed T17 and ranked T4 in greens in regulation. Just like last week when BetMGM added a line for Walker Lee to make the cut in Houston – Lee opened with bogey-free 69 but missed the cut on the number – the same for Bhatia is advised as the default investment where offered.

