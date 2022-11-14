  • MONDAY QUALIFIERS

    Monday qualifiers: The RSM Classic

  • Akshay Bhatia carded 8-under 62 in Monday&apos;s qualifier to earn a tee time at Sea Island GC. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)Akshay Bhatia carded 8-under 62 in Monday's qualifier to earn a tee time at Sea Island GC. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)