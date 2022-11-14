Monday qualifiers: The RSM Classic

A rising Korn Ferry Tour star and the roommate of a TOUR rookie are among this week’s qualifiers for The RSM Classic in coastal Georgia.

Akshay Bhatia (62), Bryson Nimmer (63), Brett Drewitt (65) and Conner Godsey (65) earned spots in the field at Sea Island GC via Monday’s four-spot qualifier at Brunswick CC.

With his girlfriend Presleigh Schultz on the bag, Bhatia delivered a signature performance to earn a spot in this week’s field. The 20-year-old began the calendar year of competition with a win at the Korn Ferry Tour’s The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay in January, and he’ll aim to conclude the year with a bookend sterling showing.

Temperatures hovered in the high 50s and low 60s Monday, with wind strength reaching double-digit mph, but Bhatia was up to the challenge.

“I’ve done this Monday so many times, and today I just knew I was going to do it,” Bhatia said. “It was freezing, and for whatever reason, I always play well with (Presleigh) and I always feel super comfortable ... Couldn’t really feel my hands, trying to stabilize the putter as much as I could.

"I haven’t played much this offseason. Not to get my card last year was tough, but to play this event this week, it will be great. I’ve played here before, I love this golf course and I know a bunch of people here.”