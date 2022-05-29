10-year pro MJ Daffue overcomes depression, doubts to earn first PGA TOUR card

In addition to connecting with Goosen, Daffue said his mind was set on coming to the United States for college golf. The game came easy to Daffue at a young age, and he began thinking of how he could boost his golf career prospects via development of other life skills.

“I had to get myself to a point where I could earn a scholarship, because that was the only way for me to get to the U.S.,” Daffue said. “I started really focusing on my English classes because I grew up speaking Afrikaans. I worked on things that would make me a great professional, like being nice to people, networking, how to deal with crowds, connecting with sponsors, and stuff like that. I didn’t know how to do it, but at 14 years old, I acted like I did.”

By 17, Daffue was the No. 1 junior golfer in South Africa, the ranking backed up by a win at the 2007 South African Boys Championship. His sights were set on attending Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, but a month before he was scheduled to start his freshman year, the NCAA Eligibility Center did not approve some of Daffue’s high school credits from South Africa. He needed a new plan.

The day before the start of the 2008 school year, one of Daffue’s friends suggested that he check out Lee University. Lee, located 30 miles north of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was an NAIA university at the time. Lee had a scholarship spot for Daffue with an understanding that he would transfer to Lamar after his freshman year.

After earning NAIA All-American honors under coach John Maupin, Daffue left for Lamar University, as planned, and he began a dominant three-year run in Beaumont. After Daffue’s junior year, he was awarded 2011 Southland Conference Player of the Year and first-team All-Southland Conference.

“My development at Lamar was mainly just taking the wild horse and putting some reins on it,” Daffue said. “I learned how to hit a consistent low cut off the tee and worked a fade into my game.”