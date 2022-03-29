Sleeper Picks: Valero Texas Open

Patton Kizzire (+240 for a Top 20) … A field-low 65 in last year’s finale lifted him 30 places to T9 in what was his debut at TPC San Antonio. It’s a result that’s better than most alternatives, obviously, but it was an outcome of a well-placed punctuation mark. The message is that he has that kind of firepower, and now he returns on a mildly sizzling stretch of seven paydays in eight starts in 2022, three of which going for a top 25. So, it’d be surprising if he couldn’t keep the rally rolling on a track with the best of recent memories.

Russell Knox (+225 for a Top 20) … One of the sexiest selections at THE PLAYERS delivered on the hype with a T6 in that home game. The 36-year-old isn’t as streaky as he can ride a wave for an extended period of time, and that’s precisely how he’s gliding along right now. Since the Sony Open in Hawaii, he’s 7-for-8 with a pair of top 10s. The Scot has proven to be emboldened by windy conditions. Currently second on TOUR in greens hit, 10th in proximity, 16th in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green and 21st in SG: Tee-to-Green.

Branden Grace (+400 for a Top 20) … Despite him arriving on a 4-for-9 skid dating back five months, slotted 156th in the FedExCup and TPC San Antonio challenging as a par 72, he’s been quite comfortable in these climes and on this track. Since his debut in 2014, he’s perfect in five starts with a pair of top 10s and a T23 last year when he finished T5 in par-5 scoring. Players of his caliber always figure it out. Just like anyone, they have their favorite haunts. The Oaks Course lines up accordingly for the 33-year-old from South Africa.

Greyson Sigg (+450 for a Top 20) … Only Sahith Theegala (12) has more cuts made among PGA TOUR rookies than his 11 (in 15 starts). Sigg has risen for three top 25s, but he’s yet to connect for a top 20, so he’s floating just above the waterline at 116th in the FedExCup at the midpoint of the season. Debuted at TPC San Antonio last year with a T59 thanks to the top-10 exemption secured at Corales (T9) the week prior. As he puts the grin in grind, compromise with a make-the-cut prop.

Aaron Baddeley (+1200 for a Top 20) … Of course he’d rather have made the cut at Corales instead of getting snipped on the number, but that early exit affording more time to travel and prep for Monday’s open qualifier for the Valero Texas Open … where he emerged as the medalist with a 66-under 66 at Club at Comanche Trace in Kerrville, Texas. The 41-year-old Aussie is no stranger to this tournament and success in it. He’s 8-for-8 with a pair of top fives and another three top 20s.