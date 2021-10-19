Sleeper Picks: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Shaun Norris (+300 for a Top 20) … The 39-year-old from South Africa has had himself a week! After splitting away from the 36-hole co-lead at the Japan Open Golf Championship with a third-round 64 to sit five shots clear, he coasted for a four-stroke victory at the prestigious event. It was his second victory in five months, sixth career JGTO title and second major. The following day, he climbed into the field of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP via the circuit’s Order of Merit where he’s currently seventh. He finished second in the OOM in each of the last two completed seasons. Best of all, his wife, Candy, is due to deliver the couple’s second child in March.

Scott Vincent (+225 for a Top 20) … While Norris is the most recent champion on the JGTO, the 29-year-old Vincent arguably is the hottest what with two wins and another three top 10s among eight consecutive top 20s upon arrival. In fact, the Zimbabwean hadn’t won on a major circuit until the Sansan KBC Augusta in late August where he held at least a share of the lead after every round. Positioned eighth on the Order of Merit, T3 in scoring and sixth in greens in regulation. He’s also a career-best 115th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Chan Kim (+240 for a Top 20) … Since appearing as a Sleeper for the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines four months ago – he went T23-MC-T53 in the last three majors – the 31-year-old regained traction on the Japan Golf Tour where he’s been a regular for several years. His latest burst included his sixth career victory on the circuit just three weeks ago. Currently 80th in the Official World Golf Ranking, he’s the highest-rated American who isn’t a member of the PGA TOUR and slots between Maverick McNealy (79th) and Rickie Fowler (82nd), each of whom already with one podium finish in the 2021-22 season. Kim, who was born in South Korea, leads the JGTO in par breakers. He also sits fourth in greens hit and fifth in scoring, and with a T41 here in 2019, he was low non-member of the PGA TOUR.

Sung Kang (+275 for a Top 20) … Although he fell short of qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs last season, he concluded the regular season with a T15 at the Wyndham Championship. Now, the South Korean is one of only three golfers to open 4-for-4 in 2021-22. The other two are Cameron Tringale, who is in the Power Rankings for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP , and Charley Hoffman, also in the field. Of the trio, only Kang appeared at Narashino in 2019; he finished T17.

Tomoharu Otsuki (+350 for a Top 20) … In his only prior PGA TOUR start, he finished T46 at the 2019 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Narashino, so there’s nothing new about this week for the 31-year-old from the host country. Even better, he’s flourished on his home circuit for 13 months, collecting 11 top 10s. Currently second on the JGTO in scoring, second in total driving and eighth in greens in regulation. And no one has scored better on the par 5s.