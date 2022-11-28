-
-
Power Rankings: Hero World Challenge
-
-
November 28, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
- Jon Rahm won the 2018 Hero World Challenge at Albany. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
He’s back!
That’s right, golf fans. Viktor Hovland has returned to defend his title at the Hero World Challenge.
Oh, you were thinking about Tiger Woods, huh? Well, he was scheduled to be back, too, but he withdrew on Monday due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He alerted followers on Twitter that he remains committed to his remaining pair of scheduled starts in his last month as a 46-year-old.
RELATED: The First Look
The entire field of 20 committed to the 72-hole competition at Albany in The Bahamas is ranked below. More on the construct of the week overall can be found with additional scrolling or swiping.
POWER RANKINGS: HERO WORLD CHALLENGE
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 20 Sepp StrakaTiger Woods’ replacement. A year ago this week, Straka was outside the top 200 of the Official World Golf Ranking and dropping. Now 29th but all or nothing weekly. Albany debut.Tiger Woods’ replacement. A year ago this week, Straka was outside the top 200 of the Official World Golf Ranking and dropping. Now 29th but all or nothing weekly. Albany debut. 19 Cameron YoungIf the golf gods are in control, they’ll have him emerge with the win in his debut after seven podium finishes in 2021-22, a Presidents Cup appearance and the Rookie of the Year award.If the golf gods are in control, they’ll have him emerge with the win in his debut after seven podium finishes in 2021-22, a Presidents Cup appearance and the Rookie of the Year award. 18 Billy HorschelFirst visit since Albany’s inaugural in 2015; he finished 16th. Recently bridged Presidents Cup debut with a trio of top 10s worldwide, but relative inconsistency remains the ogre.First visit since Albany’s inaugural in 2015; he finished 16th. Recently bridged Presidents Cup debut with a trio of top 10s worldwide, but relative inconsistency remains the ogre. 17 Max HomaTournament debutant also is making his first competitive start as a father. For all the right reasons, it could feel like a victory lap to accept congratulations, but no one exudes better balance.Tournament debutant also is making his first competitive start as a father. For all the right reasons, it could feel like a victory lap to accept congratulations, but no one exudes better balance. 16 Kevin KisnerOf everyone in the field, he’s most distant from the kind of form that warranted the exemption. Of course, that’s always what makes him so dangerous. Also, T7 in last start (2019) at Albany.Of everyone in the field, he’s most distant from the kind of form that warranted the exemption. Of course, that’s always what makes him so dangerous. Also, T7 in last start (2019) at Albany. 15 Sam BurnsShared third in first appearance last year, but he arrived with considerably better form than he has in his return. Albany can be unrelenting (read below), so it will present as a gut check.Shared third in first appearance last year, but he arrived with considerably better form than he has in his return. Albany can be unrelenting (read below), so it will present as a gut check. 14 Corey ConnersHideki Matsuyama’s replacement due to injury, but they may have wanted his invite to get lost in transit. A Canadian whose strength is ball-striking and in windy conditions? Exactly!Hideki Matsuyama’s replacement due to injury, but they may have wanted his invite to get lost in transit. A Canadian whose strength is ball-striking and in windy conditions? Exactly! 13 Sungjae ImGiven that he’s been a fixture inside or very near the top 25 of the Official World Golf Ranking for a long time, it’s hard to believe that he’s making his debut. Three T2s in last eight starts.Given that he’s been a fixture inside or very near the top 25 of the Official World Golf Ranking for a long time, it’s hard to believe that he’s making his debut. Three T2s in last eight starts. 12 Collin MorikawaHe’s back for redemption after squandering a five-shot lead entering the final round in his debut last year, ultimately landing at T5. He’s also buoyed after having just been married.He’s back for redemption after squandering a five-shot lead entering the final round in his debut last year, ultimately landing at T5. He’s also buoyed after having just been married. 11 Tom KimIn a field loaded with sharp angles, his is the sharpest, just like his game. Opened 2022-23 with already his second TOUR title (Shriners), and then went T25-T11-T4 with bookends in Japan.In a field loaded with sharp angles, his is the sharpest, just like his game. Opened 2022-23 with already his second TOUR title (Shriners), and then went T25-T11-T4 with bookends in Japan. 10 Shane LowryThe Irishman won’t care about flapping trousers in his debut at Albany. Even so, his short game should efficiently clean up anything required. Got his “dub” at Wentworth in September.The Irishman won’t care about flapping trousers in his debut at Albany. Even so, his short game should efficiently clean up anything required. Got his “dub” at Wentworth in September. 9 Xander Schauffele
Fourth straight trip and has no better than a T8 (2018), surprising given how he’s devoured limited fields with no cut. Two wins among five top 10s in most recent seven events.
Fourth straight trip and has no better than a T8 (2018), surprising given how he’s devoured limited fields with no cut. Two wins among five top 10s in most recent seven events.
8 Matt FitzpatrickThe 2022 U.S. Open champion is a machine with no weaknesses. He doesn’t slump and he seems to be getting better. All but a lock to improve on last year’s T12 in what was his debut.The 2022 U.S. Open champion is a machine with no weaknesses. He doesn’t slump and he seems to be getting better. All but a lock to improve on last year’s T12 in what was his debut. 7 Jordan SpiethThe last champion at Isleworth (2014) has finished everywhere from T3 (2017) to last (2021) at Albany. A very quiet fall lowers expectations a smidge, but course success compensates.The last champion at Isleworth (2014) has finished everywhere from T3 (2017) to last (2021) at Albany. A very quiet fall lowers expectations a smidge, but course success compensates. 6 Tommy FleetwoodIt’s been five years since his only previous trip to Albany (T3), but he’s on a heater. After a T4 at Congaree, he won the Nedbank and placed T5 at the DP World Tour Championship.It’s been five years since his only previous trip to Albany (T3), but he’s on a heater. After a T4 at Congaree, he won the Nedbank and placed T5 at the DP World Tour Championship. 5 Justin ThomasRelatively quiet (and rested) for a while, but frequently a threat, of course, especially at Albany where he hung up T5 in each of the last two editions. Time with Tiger no doubt inspires.Relatively quiet (and rested) for a while, but frequently a threat, of course, especially at Albany where he hung up T5 in each of the last two editions. Time with Tiger no doubt inspires. 4 Viktor HovlandDelivered on elevated expectations for victory in his debut last year. Wind is forecast to blow more this year, so he ultimate equalizer also is an opponent. Fine form throughout 2022.Delivered on elevated expectations for victory in his debut last year. Wind is forecast to blow more this year, so he ultimate equalizer also is an opponent. Fine form throughout 2022. 3 Tony FinauWith wins in three of his last seven starts, including his most recent in Houston, he’s wearing a target. Fourth consecutive appearance at Albany where he was runner-up in 2018 debut.With wins in three of his last seven starts, including his most recent in Houston, he’s wearing a target. Fourth consecutive appearance at Albany where he was runner-up in 2018 debut. 2 Scottie SchefflerSo many superlatives. Rode four wins, four seconds and a third to PGA TOUR Player of the Year honors. Already has a T3 (Mayakoba) this season. Runner-up in debut here last year.So many superlatives. Rode four wins, four seconds and a third to PGA TOUR Player of the Year honors. Already has a T3 (Mayakoba) this season. Runner-up in debut here last year. 1 Jon RahmTo be held to the highest standard in a field full of worthy candidates for the same, it requires all boxes checked. Done and done. Winner twice in last three starts. Also Win-2nd at Albany.To be held to the highest standard in a field full of worthy candidates for the same, it requires all boxes checked. Done and done. Winner twice in last three starts. Also Win-2nd at Albany.
The Hero World Challenge has been an unofficial event throughout the entirety of its existence (2000-present). However, like many of its kind, real prize money is distributed to all who qualify and compete. The total purse is $3.5 million of which $1 million is reserved for the champion and just in time for holiday shopping.
Albany has hosted the competition since 2015, although the 2020 edition was canceled due to the pandemic. It’s situated in the western reaches of New Providence Island. In an amusing coincidence for golf fans who play golf with something on the line in their weekly games, Nassau is the island’s most recognizable destination, albeit in the opposite corner.
The par 72 boasts a quintet of par 3s and par 5s each. It can extend to 7,414 yards, but even when it played 105 longer in 2021 than it tested the previous three editions, scoring was commensurate with its history at 69.475. After all, this is a heavyweight field.
Now, the differences of the scores between the highs and the lows for every round last year ranged from nine strokes (in R1) to a dozen (in both R3 and R4), and that was in relatively light winds compared to what’s in store this week. Sustained breezes no calmer than 15 mph are forecast throughout, but they’re going to intensify to as strong at 30 mph at times in the middle rounds. The TifEagle bermuda greens typically are prepped to measure 12 feet on the Stimpmeter, but as all tournaments profess, that is subject to the magnitude of the invisible challenge.
The targets average just 4,500 square feet, so that fields check in at least a couple of digits under par almost every year prove their quality. There is no cut and Official World Golf Ranking points piggyback the bank deposit, so adopting the marathon approach across four rounds has merit.
En route to the title in his debut appearance a year ago, Hovland prevailed by one at 18-under 270, thus becoming the fourth winner to land on that aggregate in the last five years. (There’s never been a playoff at Albany.) Hovland converted four eagles, three of which on the 307-yard, par-4 14th where “only” six were recorded by the entire field all week.
NOTE: Although PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf is off until the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Jan. 5-8, we will publish our Expert Picks for the Hero World Challenge on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
-
-