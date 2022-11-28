Tiger Woods withdraws from Hero World Challenge

Woods developed the condition as he prepared to return to action this week, making it difficult to walk, he said. Plantar fasciitis, inflammation of a thick band of tissue that connects the heel bone to the toes, is one of the most common causes of heel pain. Woods still plans to compete at The Match and PNC Championship later this month, he said.

Woods will be replaced in the Hero World Challenge field by Sepp Straka.

Woods is host of the long-running event, held at Albany in the Bahamas. He has won the Hero World Challenge five times , most recently in 2011 at Sherwood CC in California. The event has been contested at Albany since 2015.

Woods last competed on TOUR at The 150th Open at St. Andrews, missing the cut with rounds of 78-75. He also competed in this year’s Masters and PGA Championship; he made the cut and finished solo 47th at Augusta National in his competitive return from severe injuries suffered to both legs in a 2021 car accident. He made the cut at Southern Hills but withdrew due to injury after the third round.

Woods has made 17 career appearances at the Hero World Challenge, most recently a fourth-place finish in 2019. The event, founded in 2000, features a 20-player field and no cut. This week’s field includes six of the top 10 players on the Official World Golf Ranking.

Woods is currently scheduled to compete at The Match on Dec. 10 outside Tampa, teaming with Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, as well as the following weekend’s PNC Championship alongside son Charlie.

The Hero World Challenge benefits the TGR Foundation, Tavistock Foundation and Bahamas Youth Foundation, empowering youth to pursue their passions via education.