Cameron Smith withdraws from BMW Championship with hip injury

Cameron Smith, the third-ranked player in the FedExCup, has withdrawn from the BMW Championship because of a hip injury.

“Unfortunately, Cam will be unable to compete in the BMW Championship this week in Wilmington,” Smith’s agent, Bud Martin, said in a statement. “He has been dealing with some on-and-off hip discomfort for several months and thought it best to rest this week in his pursuit of the FedExCup.”

Smith is in the midst of the most successful season of his career, winning both THE PLAYERS and The Open at St. Andrews as well as the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he shot the lowest score in relation to par in PGA TOUR history. Smith finished T13 at last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship.

