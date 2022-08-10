-
Power Rankings: FedExCup Playoffs
-
-
August 10, 2022
By Ben Everill , PGATOUR.COM
- Xander Schauffele comes into the FedExCup Playoffs as a top contender. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
The much-anticipated FedExCup Playoffs have arrived where the best players all-season now forge ahead over the last three weeks to claim the ultimate prize – the FedExCup.
Those who have put together the best bodies of work over the season have already done enough to find their way to East Lake and the TOUR Championship but resting on laurels won’t help given the unique nature of starting strokes dealt out at the season finale.
And so, the next two weeks at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind and the BMW Championship to follow at Wilmington Country Club will not only lock in the final 30, but the order in which they’ll start at East Lake.
Shout out to Rob Bolton who has graciously given me a shot at this “projection”. Our resident fantasy and gaming guru is very quick to remind me this is meant to be exactly that, not a prediction, although my finishing order will not just project who I believe will make the TOUR Championship, but who will also win it! Take from that what you will!
POWER RANKINGS: FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 30 Seamus PowerHasn’t been outside the top 30 in 2022 having slotted inside after the fall season’s RSM Classic. Five top-10s but hasn’t played since The Open. T12 and T27 previously in Memphis bring just enough confidence he can survive to Atlanta from 24th seed.Hasn’t been outside the top 30 in 2022 having slotted inside after the fall season’s RSM Classic. Five top-10s but hasn’t played since The Open. T12 and T27 previously in Memphis bring just enough confidence he can survive to Atlanta from 24th seed. 29 Chez ReavieComing off a recent win at the Barracuda Championship and boasting four top 12s in his last five starts at TPC Southwind the 51st seed is primed to make a run. If he fails in Memphis, he will need a huge week in Delaware.Coming off a recent win at the Barracuda Championship and boasting four top 12s in his last five starts at TPC Southwind the 51st seed is primed to make a run. If he fails in Memphis, he will need a huge week in Delaware. 28 Davis RileyThis rookie has quietly put together a solid season with six top 10s, including a runner up, and that body of work will keep him in the mix for Atlanta’s big prize… just.This rookie has quietly put together a solid season with six top 10s, including a runner up, and that body of work will keep him in the mix for Atlanta’s big prize… just. 27 Tom HogeWinner at Pebble Beach has five top 10s this season but appeared to have lost his game until timely T4 at 3M Open broke run of six missed cuts. Will make East Lake for the first time but hasn’t shown much lately to suggest he will be a factor there.Winner at Pebble Beach has five top 10s this season but appeared to have lost his game until timely T4 at 3M Open broke run of six missed cuts. Will make East Lake for the first time but hasn’t shown much lately to suggest he will be a factor there. 26 J.T. PostonJohn Deere Classic winner with two other podium finishes this season enough to squeak out his first ever trip to East Lake. Will take that as a career year but will be unable to make up a deficit on Atlanta leaderboard.John Deere Classic winner with two other podium finishes this season enough to squeak out his first ever trip to East Lake. Will take that as a career year but will be unable to make up a deficit on Atlanta leaderboard. 25 Aaron WisePerhaps most susceptible to missing out given lack of history at first two Playoff venues but talent alone should see him return to East Lake for first time since rookie campaign of 2018.Perhaps most susceptible to missing out given lack of history at first two Playoff venues but talent alone should see him return to East Lake for first time since rookie campaign of 2018. 24 Adam ScottOne player in each of the last two seasons has made East Lake starting around the 70 bubble. Former East Lake champion has two top 10s prior at TPC Southwind and should thrive in Delaware. If he makes it, becomes a huge sleeper in Atlanta.One player in each of the last two seasons has made East Lake starting around the 70 bubble. Former East Lake champion has two top 10s prior at TPC Southwind and should thrive in Delaware. If he makes it, becomes a huge sleeper in Atlanta. 23 Joaquin NiemannBig win at Riviera earlier this season and a T3 at Muirfield Village add to youngsters’ pedigree but while he will be there again, his previous two trips to East Lake have failed to impress with a T27 and 29th place finish.Big win at Riviera earlier this season and a T3 at Muirfield Village add to youngsters’ pedigree but while he will be there again, his previous two trips to East Lake have failed to impress with a T27 and 29th place finish. 22 Russell HenleyStarts less than two points outside the top 30 in Memphis where he has one prior top 10 finish. Coming off a T10-T5 run into the post season and was T3 at East Lake in his last visit… back in 2017.Starts less than two points outside the top 30 in Memphis where he has one prior top 10 finish. Coming off a T10-T5 run into the post season and was T3 at East Lake in his last visit… back in 2017. 21 Shane LowryRunner up at The Honda Classic and back-to-back T3s at the Masters and RBC Heritage moved the Irishman into the top 30 and he’s managed to stay since. Top 30 (one top 10) in his three previous trips to Memphis brings confidence as does his ball-striking ahead of Wilmington test.Runner up at The Honda Classic and back-to-back T3s at the Masters and RBC Heritage moved the Irishman into the top 30 and he’s managed to stay since. Top 30 (one top 10) in his three previous trips to Memphis brings confidence as does his ball-striking ahead of Wilmington test. 20 Hideki MatsuyamaChasing a ninth consecutive trip to East Lake where the Japanese star has finished inside the top 10 three times. Already succumbed to injury in week one of Playoffs which will see him slide in seedings. Health the major factor to his chances.Chasing a ninth consecutive trip to East Lake where the Japanese star has finished inside the top 10 three times. Already succumbed to injury in week one of Playoffs which will see him slide in seedings. Health the major factor to his chances. 19 Joohyung KimTalk about a heater. The 20-year-old is near impervious to nerves after rebounding from an opening quadruple bogey to win the Wyndham Championship by five shots! Prior to that was seventh at Rocket Mortgage and third at the Scottish Open. Let the good times roll.Talk about a heater. The 20-year-old is near impervious to nerves after rebounding from an opening quadruple bogey to win the Wyndham Championship by five shots! Prior to that was seventh at Rocket Mortgage and third at the Scottish Open. Let the good times roll. 18 Max HomaHasn’t finished inside the top 50 at TPC Southwind in five previous tries and has yet to make it to a TOUR Championship but Homa is in the midst of a career year that started with a win at the Fortinet Championship and included another at the Wells Fargo Championship.Hasn’t finished inside the top 50 at TPC Southwind in five previous tries and has yet to make it to a TOUR Championship but Homa is in the midst of a career year that started with a win at the Fortinet Championship and included another at the Wells Fargo Championship. 17 Viktor HovlandA win and a runner up this season give Hovland another great run at the FedExCup but we haven’t seen the Norwegian star since his disappointing final round at The Open. Not a great record in Memphis but Delaware could suit him. T5 at East Lake last season.A win and a runner up this season give Hovland another great run at the FedExCup but we haven’t seen the Norwegian star since his disappointing final round at The Open. Not a great record in Memphis but Delaware could suit him. T5 at East Lake last season. 16 Collin MorikawaA T5 at the U.S. Open is his only top 25 in eight starts spanning four months but this season includes another fifth at The Masters and two runner up results. Beware the forgotten superstar – which is what Morikawa seems to be right now.A T5 at the U.S. Open is his only top 25 in eight starts spanning four months but this season includes another fifth at The Masters and two runner up results. Beware the forgotten superstar – which is what Morikawa seems to be right now. 15 Sungjae ImRunner up in his last two starts heading into the Playoffs in a season with a career-best eight top 10s. But without solid history at TPC Southwind (T46-T35) and East Lake (T20-11-T19) it’s hard to slate him above many others.Runner up in his last two starts heading into the Playoffs in a season with a career-best eight top 10s. But without solid history at TPC Southwind (T46-T35) and East Lake (T20-11-T19) it’s hard to slate him above many others. 14 Tony FinauMight feel strange to have arguably the hottest golfer in the field in this slot but despite his back-to-back wins coming into the post season Finau is yet to post a top 25 at TPC Southwind and his best finish in five tries at East Lake is seventh (twice). Last season he had the benefit of an 8-under start at East Lake and finished T11.Might feel strange to have arguably the hottest golfer in the field in this slot but despite his back-to-back wins coming into the post season Finau is yet to post a top 25 at TPC Southwind and his best finish in five tries at East Lake is seventh (twice). Last season he had the benefit of an 8-under start at East Lake and finished T11. 13 Jon RahmLeads the TOUR in SG: Off-the-Tee and total driving. Has a prior top 10 at TPC Southwind and has won the BMW Championship also (2020) but since winning in Mexico in May has just one further top 10, a T10 at The Memorial. Second at East Lake last season. 4-T12-T11-T7 in Atlanta prior to that.Leads the TOUR in SG: Off-the-Tee and total driving. Has a prior top 10 at TPC Southwind and has won the BMW Championship also (2020) but since winning in Mexico in May has just one further top 10, a T10 at The Memorial. Second at East Lake last season. 4-T12-T11-T7 in Atlanta prior to that. 12 Cameron YoungThe soon-to-be Arnold Palmer Rookie of the Year (in my eyes) after an incredible regular season with five runner-up finishes and two thirds. Second at The Open, third at the PGA. Ninth in regular season points despite not winning shows mind-blowing consistency for a first timer.The soon-to-be Arnold Palmer Rookie of the Year (in my eyes) after an incredible regular season with five runner-up finishes and two thirds. Second at The Open, third at the PGA. Ninth in regular season points despite not winning shows mind-blowing consistency for a first timer. 11 Will ZalatorisSounds ridiculous but this is the Playoffs debut for Zalatoris. Has one prior start in Memphis, a T8 with four rounds in the 60s. Leader on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green which means he can’t be discounted as a chance to make his first TOUR win a huge one.Sounds ridiculous but this is the Playoffs debut for Zalatoris. Has one prior start in Memphis, a T8 with four rounds in the 60s. Leader on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green which means he can’t be discounted as a chance to make his first TOUR win a huge one. 10 Sam BurnsBrilliant three-win season secures a second trip to East Lake and a T2 in Memphis last season brings confidence he can return to form after a “lean stretch” (T27-CUT-T66-T42) since his T4 at the RBC Canadian Open before they play for the Cup.Brilliant three-win season secures a second trip to East Lake and a T2 in Memphis last season brings confidence he can return to form after a “lean stretch” (T27-CUT-T66-T42) since his T4 at the RBC Canadian Open before they play for the Cup. 9 Billy HorschelGearing himself up for a possible Playoff assault, much like he did winning it all in 2014. In Memphis since 2013, he’s 8-for-8 with five top 10s. He’s a former BMW Championship winner and his record at East Lake reads T7-1-2-30-T9.Gearing himself up for a possible Playoff assault, much like he did winning it all in 2014. In Memphis since 2013, he’s 8-for-8 with five top 10s. He’s a former BMW Championship winner and his record at East Lake reads T7-1-2-30-T9. 8 Jordan SpiethFresh off a T10-T8 run in Scotland in a season yielding a win and two seconds. Twice T12 (2019, 2021) at TPC Southwind and perhaps most importantly, a good record at East Lake including his 2015 FedExCup win. Was T2 there in 2013, T7 in 2017.Fresh off a T10-T8 run in Scotland in a season yielding a win and two seconds. Twice T12 (2019, 2021) at TPC Southwind and perhaps most importantly, a good record at East Lake including his 2015 FedExCup win. Was T2 there in 2013, T7 in 2017. 7 Matt FitzpatrickThe U.S. Open champion ranks first in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and has a T4 (2019) and T6 (2020) prior at TPC Southwind. With length now added to his kitbag the Englishman remains a wildcard to be reckoned with in what will be his first trip to East Lake.The U.S. Open champion ranks first in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and has a T4 (2019) and T6 (2020) prior at TPC Southwind. With length now added to his kitbag the Englishman remains a wildcard to be reckoned with in what will be his first trip to East Lake. 6 Scottie SchefflerSeems unfair to place him so far from the top given his dominant regular season with four wins, three seconds and nine top 10s. Those efforts will ensure the Texan gets to East Lake within striking distance of the lead at the very worst but last top 10 was runner up at U.S. Open. Has two previous top 15s at TPC Southwind and was fifth at East Lake in 2020 and T22 there last year. Ready to be proven wrong here… again.Seems unfair to place him so far from the top given his dominant regular season with four wins, three seconds and nine top 10s. Those efforts will ensure the Texan gets to East Lake within striking distance of the lead at the very worst but last top 10 was runner up at U.S. Open. Has two previous top 15s at TPC Southwind and was fifth at East Lake in 2020 and T22 there last year. Ready to be proven wrong here… again. 5 Justin ThomasCould make an argument to place the 2017 FedExCup champion in the top spot given he’s won at TPC Southwind in 2020, he’s got history at Wilmington from the Palmer Cup and his East Lake results since a T6 on debut in 2016 are 2-T7-T3-T2-4.Could make an argument to place the 2017 FedExCup champion in the top spot given he’s won at TPC Southwind in 2020, he’s got history at Wilmington from the Palmer Cup and his East Lake results since a T6 on debut in 2016 are 2-T7-T3-T2-4. 4 Patrick CantlayThe FedExCup defending champion has finishes of T3-T14-T13-T4-T8-T2 since The Memorial Tournament and while only win this season is team effort at Zurich Classic of New Orleans, he appears primed for another Playoff push. The fact that no one has defended the Cup keeps him from top three spots.The FedExCup defending champion has finishes of T3-T14-T13-T4-T8-T2 since The Memorial Tournament and while only win this season is team effort at Zurich Classic of New Orleans, he appears primed for another Playoff push. The fact that no one has defended the Cup keeps him from top three spots. 3 Cameron SmithThe PLAYERS and Open Champion has his sights firmly set on the FedExCup and perhaps a shot at World No.1. Has form at TPC Southwind with T5 last year and was also runner up in the opening Playoff event. East Lake proven a foil in the past with T14 last year best in three attempts but the Aussie gets up for the big events.The PLAYERS and Open Champion has his sights firmly set on the FedExCup and perhaps a shot at World No.1. Has form at TPC Southwind with T5 last year and was also runner up in the opening Playoff event. East Lake proven a foil in the past with T14 last year best in three attempts but the Aussie gets up for the big events. 2 Xander SchauffeleHas eight top 20s since late April including three wins. Was T6 in Memphis in 2020 and is an East Lake specialist having won there on debut in 2017 and gone T7-2-T2-T5 in Atlanta since.Has eight top 20s since late April including three wins. Was T6 in Memphis in 2020 and is an East Lake specialist having won there on debut in 2017 and gone T7-2-T2-T5 in Atlanta since. 1 Rory McIlroyReturns fresh after the disappointment of his solo third at St. Andrews but is every chance of becoming the first three-time FedExCup champion. Three previous top-12s in Memphis, an ability to win on new tracks, and two wins and runner up part of six East Lake top-10s.Returns fresh after the disappointment of his solo third at St. Andrews but is every chance of becoming the first three-time FedExCup champion. Three previous top-12s in Memphis, an ability to win on new tracks, and two wins and runner up part of six East Lake top-10s.
Since 2017, all top-19 opening seeds advanced through two tournaments in the Playoffs. (In 2017 and 2018 that meant making the third leg while since 2019, it’s meant a trip to the TOUR Championship.) With the numbers pointing in this direction, those inside the top 19 prior to this week have, by default, found their way into the above top 30 in some spot or another. In fact, the top 24 have a place.
Only this week’s opener, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, will have a 36-hole cut of low 65 and ties making it the best chance to make a significant move for those outside the bubble. In Memphis 121 of the 125 eligible players will tee it up with Tommy Fleetwood (seeded 47th; personal), Lanto Griffin (69th; back surgery), Daniel Berger (78th; back) and Nate Lashley (98th; toe) not playing.
In the three years where just three Playoffs have been on deck we have seen four, six and six golfers come from outside the top 70 in week one to advance to the BMW Championship. Of last year’s six, five of them finished inside the top 11 in week one to move on with 80th seed Harry Higgs able to leverage a T16 into the 69th slot.
Bolton’s Power Rankings for the FedEx St. Jude Championship presents the usual breakdown of the host course among other information, and there will be stand-alone Power Rankings for the last two tournaments by the master himself.
Just like a year ago – no matter who makes it to the BMW Championship – they will face a new challenge. Wilmington Country Club’s South Course in Delaware will host a PGA TOUR event for the first time and every player will start without a bank of knowledge. Or will they?
Wilmington Country Club was established in 1901, with its original 18 holes covering 135 acres. The club relocated in the 1950s, bringing in renowned golf course architect Robert Trent Jones Sr. to design the South Course, which opened in 1959.
Playing over 7,500 yards from the championship tees, the club has long been a proving ground for the world’s best amateur players. After hosting the 1913 U.S. Women’s Amateur on what is now known as the “Old Course,” Wilmington has hosted five other USGA events, including the 1965 and 1978 U.S. Junior Amateur, the 1971 U.S. Amateur, the 1978 U.S. Girls’ Junior, and the 2003 U.S. Mid-Amateur.
The club also hosted the 2013 Palmer Cup competition between Europe and a United States team that featured 2019 BMW Championship winner Justin Thomas as well as Daniel Berger and Patrick Rodgers.
Wilmington is slated to play at a par-71 at 7,534 yards for the BMW Championship with the three par-5s at 582, 634 and 649 yards. Four par 3s will play at 206, 205, 170 and 234 yards on the official scorecard while the par 4s range between 393 and 496 yards.
The top 30 in the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the BMW Championship will advance to the TOUR Championship at East Lake in Atlanta. It will challenge familiarly as a par 70 at 7,346 yards with bermuda greens.
In 2019, seven golfers who opened the Playoffs outside the top 30 advanced but in 2020 and 2021 it was just two who converted.
The lowest seed over the last three years to start outside the top 30 and get to East Lake was Erik Van Rooyen last season. He opened as the 76-seed, was seventh in week one and fifth in week two to surge to 27th.
This season we’ve slated four players to move in. Part of this increase from the last two seasons is the proximity in points. Remember the gap between seeds can be minimal, or massive. And points earned in the opening two weeks are quadrupled.
Take this for example. The 24th seed Seamus Power has 990 points. All the way down to 45th seed Sebastian Munoz are within 200 points of that. Squeeze tighter and you see 36th seed Kevin Kisner is within 84 points of Power. Oh, and the difference between 29th seed Luke List and 32nd seed Russell Henley? A whopping three points.
For further explanation on what happens in Atlanta we return to Bolton’s beautiful words.
“As has been customary the last three seasons seeding upon arrival in Atlanta will determine all Starting Strokes, which doubles as the leaderboard position at the beginning of play. The top seed opens at 10-under, the 2-seed at 8-under, and so on,” he explained last season.
“To be clear, the winner of the TOUR Championship will possess the lowest score in relation to par combined with his Starting Strokes. For example, if the top seed, who opens at 10-under, scores 10-under 270 for 72 holes, his total score will be 20-under. Meanwhile, if the 5-seed, who opens at 5-under, scores 14-under 266 for 72 holes, his total score will be 19-under.
The FedExCup champion is credited with an official victory, but neither FedExCup points nor official earnings apply to the TOUR Championship. Only the leaderboard with the influence of Starting Strokes and bonus prize money will be applied. The winner at East Lake also secures a five-year TOUR membership exemption (through 2027).
In the history of the FedExCup, seven golfers have won a Playoffs event as the top seed entering the tournament they won. Patrick Cantlay was the most recent when he prevailed at the 2021 TOUR Championship making it two in a row for the top seed at Atlanta.”
It’s important to note that on 11 occasions, including Cantlay last year, a golfer has won two Playoff events, including consecutively seven times.
Half decent play in the Playoffs isn’t always enough. In 2019, Kevin Tway opened as the 41-seed and posted respective results of T24 and T11 yet finished 31st in the FedExCup. In 2020 Brian Harman (69-seed) went T11-T12 to place 37th, while in 2021 Alex Noren opened 91st seed, was T4-T9 to open the Playoffs, but settled for 33rd in the FedExCup.
Let the chase begin!
