Power Rankings: Genesis Scottish Open
July 04, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
- Jon Rahm leads the Power Rankings heading into the Genesis Scottish Open. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
The Genesis Scottish Open is the first of the tangible connections forged when the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour announced their Strategic Alliance in November of 2020. The tournament is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. While it wasn’t billed as an all-star game with a home-field advantage, that’s what it is in its debut as a co-sanctioned competition between the circuits.
The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, hosts for the fourth consecutive year, but, and obviously, for the first time among most (read: not all) PGA TOUR members in the field. For an analysis of the Tom Doak design, how this field is constructed and more, continue reading beneath the ranking of projected contenders.
POWER RANKINGS: GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Victor PerezThe Frenchman is 3-for-3 with a T14 (2020) at The Renaissance Club. He’s also not far removed from a spirited run that got him into the U.S. Open. Won Dutch Open just six weeks ago.The Frenchman is 3-for-3 with a T14 (2020) at The Renaissance Club. He’s also not far removed from a spirited run that got him into the U.S. Open. Won Dutch Open just six weeks ago. 14 Ryan FoxThe 35-year-old Kiwi is performing better now than ever before. Since a win in February, he’s added three seconds and a third among seven top 15s. Fourth go at The Renaissance Club.The 35-year-old Kiwi is performing better now than ever before. Since a win in February, he’s added three seconds and a third among seven top 15s. Fourth go at The Renaissance Club. 13 Cameron SmithAs it concerns scoring, no one is more potent. He leads the TOUR in both putts per GIR (55th) and converting GIR into par breakers, so he’s poised to reconnect with form in course debut.As it concerns scoring, no one is more potent. He leads the TOUR in both putts per GIR (55th) and converting GIR into par breakers, so he’s poised to reconnect with form in course debut. 12 Adrian MeronkFresh off making history as the first-ever from Poland to win on the DP World Tour. Not only is he taking it in stride, but it’s also the latest in a litany of leaderboard appearances in 2022.Fresh off making history as the first-ever from Poland to win on the DP World Tour. Not only is he taking it in stride, but it’s also the latest in a litany of leaderboard appearances in 2022. 11 Patrick CantlayOn the wrong end of the final-round pairing with pal and eventual winner of the Travelers Championship, Xander Schauffele, for a T13, but he’s a persistent threat no matter the test.On the wrong end of the final-round pairing with pal and eventual winner of the Travelers Championship, Xander Schauffele, for a T13, but he’s a persistent threat no matter the test. 10 Jordan SpiethAnytime he can display his short game on a linksy test like The Renaissance Club, he demands attention and respect, but his tee-to-green game is the not-so-secret weapon right now.Anytime he can display his short game on a linksy test like The Renaissance Club, he demands attention and respect, but his tee-to-green game is the not-so-secret weapon right now. 9 Sam BurnsIn his tournament debut last year, he opened with 1-over 72, and then rallied for three sub-70s and a T18. It’s more evidence of his adaptability. Thrice a PGA TOUR winner this season.In his tournament debut last year, he opened with 1-over 72, and then rallied for three sub-70s and a T18. It’s more evidence of his adaptability. Thrice a PGA TOUR winner this season. 8 Tommy FleetwoodLost in a playoff here in 2020 and finished T26 last year, so he’s among the handful with the combination of course knowledge and success. Four top 15s worldwide since the Masters.Lost in a playoff here in 2020 and finished T26 last year, so he’s among the handful with the combination of course knowledge and success. Four top 15s worldwide since the Masters. 7 Collin MorikawaAn otherwise forgettable T71 in his debut here last year actually served as motivation to adjust his shorter irons. The quick study then won the following week at Royal St. George’s.An otherwise forgettable T71 in his debut here last year actually served as motivation to adjust his shorter irons. The quick study then won the following week at Royal St. George’s. 6 Will ZalatorisMaybe here is where he picks off his first PGA TOUR title. The common lament is both a compliment of his potential and an indication of how difficult it is. Among the best tee to green.Maybe here is where he picks off his first PGA TOUR title. The common lament is both a compliment of his potential and an indication of how difficult it is. Among the best tee to green. 5 Xander SchauffeleHe’s on the very short list of golfers in the field who won in their last start (Travelers), but he’s always knocking on the door. Placed T10 in his first look at The Renaissance Club last year.He’s on the very short list of golfers in the field who won in their last start (Travelers), but he’s always knocking on the door. Placed T10 in his first look at The Renaissance Club last year. 4 Matt FitzpatrickFirst start anywhere since capturing victory at the U.S. Open. Opting to return at a splendid site, too. Lost in a playoff here last year. Tops on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.First start anywhere since capturing victory at the U.S. Open. Opting to return at a splendid site, too. Lost in a playoff here last year. Tops on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. 3 Scottie SchefflerCome Sunday, it’ll be, egad, three months since his last victory (Masters), but he’s hung up a pair of seconds since. No. 1 in the FedExCup, OWGR and GIR. T12 in debut here last year.Come Sunday, it’ll be, egad, three months since his last victory (Masters), but he’s hung up a pair of seconds since. No. 1 in the FedExCup, OWGR and GIR. T12 in debut here last year. 2 Justin ThomasWith a pair of top 10s in as many appearances, and with a 64 and three 65s in his eight loops, the recent PGA champion is as comfortable as anyone at The Renaissance Club.With a pair of top 10s in as many appearances, and with a 64 and three 65s in his eight loops, the recent PGA champion is as comfortable as anyone at The Renaissance Club. 1 Jon RahmTom Doak designed The Renaissance Club with the Spaniard as the archetype of who it benefits most. Rahm is the best driver on the PGA TOUR. Also ranks second in greens in regulation.Tom Doak designed The Renaissance Club with the Spaniard as the archetype of who it benefits most. Rahm is the best driver on the PGA TOUR. Also ranks second in greens in regulation.
Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann, Hideki Matsuyama and defending champion Min Woo Lee will be among the notables reviewed in Draws and Fades.
Adjacent to Muirfield and 20 miles due south as the seabird soars from St. Andrews, The Renaissance Club sits on the southern shore of the Firth of Forth. It’s a par 70 with five par 3s and three par 5s. Since last year’s edition of the tournament, the seventh hole has been reduced to a 505-yard par 4. It’s the most impactful of numerous changes on the course that include new fairway bunkers at the par-4 first, par-4 fourth and par-5 10th holes.
At 7,237 yards, The Renaissance Club is not terribly long by the standards of touring professionals, but coastal breezes add to the challenge. Well, at least they’re supposed to.
To the dismay of anyone who was hungry for quintessential Scottish weather, (disappointingly) calm conditions instead are expected for most of the tournament. Gusts likely will have an impact only on Friday. The slight threat of rain that opens the tournament reduces to virtually zero for the remainder. Daytime highs will range from the mid-60s on Thursday to the low 70s on the weekend. Lovely.
Because of its exposure, The Renaissance Club requires wind to defend par, so, without it, scores will be low this week. In its first spin as host of this tournament in 2019, Bernd Wiesberger prevailed at 22-under 262. Aaron Rai scored 11-under 273 in 2020, and then Min Woo Lee took last year’s title at 18-under 266. Oddly, all three required a playoff to pay off the work done in regulation.
Despite overall par dropping, the winner will land double digits under par. Keeping the ball in no deeper than two-inch intermediate rough is a sound plan, but without much wind, guys will be able to control drives and attack flags. Fescue greens will run no faster than 11½ feet on the Stimpmeter.
The majority of the field reserved for 156 is split in half between members of the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour. The PGA TOUR’s contribution is sliced into those commits who finished inside the top 30 of the 2020-21 FedExCup, as well as the order of the 2021-22 FedExCup at the conclusion of the U.S. Open three weeks ago. DP World Tour members qualified via its eligibility ranking. Exemptions for three golfers from the Korean PGA also were approved.
