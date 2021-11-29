-
Power Rankings: Hero World Challenge
November 29, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR enters the second week of its holiday hiatus, but you won’t find any in the stacked field at this week’s Hero World Challenge easing off the throttle.
After the pandemic canceled the 2020 edition of the annual stop at Albany in The Bahamas, an intimate gathering reconvenes with the same no-cut, stroke-play competition over 72 holes, purse of $3.5 million and full-field distribution of Official World Golf Ranking points. And, oh yeah, Tiger Woods remains the host.
The only change pertains to the permanent increase in the size of the field. For details on that, how Albany played in 2019 and other nuggets, scroll past the projection for all 20 participants.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 20 Harris EnglishFirst-timer. The last time the Hero was contested, he was battling with conditional status. He’s since advanced to consecutive TOUR Championships. Recently rested an injured back for a month.First-timer. The last time the Hero was contested, he was battling with conditional status. He’s since advanced to consecutive TOUR Championships. Recently rested an injured back for a month. 19 Henrik StensonIt’s been a long two years since he was the last to win at Albany and sit 26th in the OWGR. He’s currently 182nd. His only two top 10s in the interim occurred in consecutive weeks in August.It’s been a long two years since he was the last to win at Albany and sit 26th in the OWGR. He’s currently 182nd. His only two top 10s in the interim occurred in consecutive weeks in August. 18 Patrick ReedOnly he and Justin Rose have appeared in every edition at Albany. Reed’s record includes a runner-up in 2015 and a solo third in 2019. Struggled of late against stiffer competition.Only he and Justin Rose have appeared in every edition at Albany. Reed’s record includes a runner-up in 2015 and a solo third in 2019. Struggled of late against stiffer competition. 17 Brooks KoepkaFirst appearance since finishing last (of 18) in 2017. Closed out official action this fall with a pair of missed cuts. He’s healthy but he has only one top 25 in his last eight tournaments.First appearance since finishing last (of 18) in 2017. Closed out official action this fall with a pair of missed cuts. He’s healthy but he has only one top 25 in his last eight tournaments. 16 Justin RoseFor as long as Albany has hosted, this has been a home game for the transplant from England. In the last three editions, he has a solo third and two T5s. Form of late has been encouraging.For as long as Albany has hosted, this has been a home game for the transplant from England. In the last three editions, he has a solo third and two T5s. Form of late has been encouraging. 15 Daniel BergerThis is his first action anywhere since the Ryder Cup, so he’s hungry. It’s also his first return to Albany since his debut in 2017 (T14) and prior to the serious injury to his right wrist.This is his first action anywhere since the Ryder Cup, so he’s hungry. It’s also his first return to Albany since his debut in 2017 (T14) and prior to the serious injury to his right wrist. 14 Scottie SchefflerHe’s been right at home on the biggest stages where it’s toughest to connect for that first PGA TOUR title, but picking off this unofficial event still would feel like a taste of the real thing.He’s been right at home on the biggest stages where it’s toughest to connect for that first PGA TOUR title, but picking off this unofficial event still would feel like a taste of the real thing. 13 Bryson DeChambeauDespite the quintet of par 5s, Albany’s setup will force him to keep a leash on Kraken, but he compiled enough experience in two prior trips to know where to maximize sending it.Despite the quintet of par 5s, Albany’s setup will force him to keep a leash on Kraken, but he compiled enough experience in two prior trips to know where to maximize sending it. 12 Webb SimpsonNow 36 years of age, it’s possible if not probable that he’s descending on the career bell curve, but the totality of his game deserves this confidence. Placed T10 in debut here in 2019.Now 36 years of age, it’s possible if not probable that he’s descending on the career bell curve, but the totality of his game deserves this confidence. Placed T10 in debut here in 2019. 11 Tyrrell HattonThe tournament debutant is seeking to bookend 2021 with victories. He opened the year with a win in Abu Dhabi and added a pair of co-runner-up finishes since, but didn’t really find a groove.The tournament debutant is seeking to bookend 2021 with victories. He opened the year with a win in Abu Dhabi and added a pair of co-runner-up finishes since, but didn’t really find a groove. 10 Tony FinauChased runner-up in first trip in 2018 with a T10 in 2019, but since winning THE NORTHERN TRUST and contributing to the U.S. win at the Ryder Cup, he’s scuffled. Needs to capitalize on par 5s.Chased runner-up in first trip in 2018 with a T10 in 2019, but since winning THE NORTHERN TRUST and contributing to the U.S. win at the Ryder Cup, he’s scuffled. Needs to capitalize on par 5s. 9 Matt FitzpatrickThe last man in the field received a sponsor exemption for his debut. Just placed T2 at the DP World Tour Championship to finish fourth in the Race to Dubai. Won at Valderrama in October.The last man in the field received a sponsor exemption for his debut. Just placed T2 at the DP World Tour Championship to finish fourth in the Race to Dubai. Won at Valderrama in October. 8 Abraham AncerAs much as it only was a matter of time before he broke through for victory, as he did at TPC Southwind, the same applies to his debut at Albany. Already a threat with no weaknesses.As much as it only was a matter of time before he broke through for victory, as he did at TPC Southwind, the same applies to his debut at Albany. Already a threat with no weaknesses. 7 Sam BurnsOne of the last entries via the OWGR, yet that value didn’t include his win at the Sanderson Farms, T14 at the Shriners, T5 at THE CJ CUP and T7 in Houston, all of which after the checkpoint.One of the last entries via the OWGR, yet that value didn’t include his win at the Sanderson Farms, T14 at the Shriners, T5 at THE CJ CUP and T7 in Houston, all of which after the checkpoint. 6 Jordan SpiethThe only edition that he’s missed at Albany was when he was on his honeymoon in 2018. Now he’s making his first start anywhere as a father. Went 4th-T5-T3 here from 2015-2017.The only edition that he’s missed at Albany was when he was on his honeymoon in 2018. Now he’s making his first start anywhere as a father. Went 4th-T5-T3 here from 2015-2017. 5 Xander SchauffeleAfter a stressful stretch during which he captured gold in Japan and returned for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (T28), he finally reset and recharged. T8-T10 in two trips to Albany.After a stressful stretch during which he captured gold in Japan and returned for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (T28), he finally reset and recharged. T8-T10 in two trips to Albany. 4 Rory McIlroyMaking his Albany debut and after a frustrating T6 at the DP World Tour Championship where he was the 54-hole leader. Almost always plays up in limited-field invitationals with no cut.Making his Albany debut and after a frustrating T6 at the DP World Tour Championship where he was the 54-hole leader. Almost always plays up in limited-field invitationals with no cut. 3 Viktor HovlandRested since successfully defending his title at Mayakoba, his fourth victory worldwide in 21 months. He’s a first-timer at Albany but he’s been among the quickest studies in recent memory.Rested since successfully defending his title at Mayakoba, his fourth victory worldwide in 21 months. He’s a first-timer at Albany but he’s been among the quickest studies in recent memory. 2 Justin ThomasAll cylinders firing. The recently betrothed PLAYERS champion recorded a personal-best T5 in his third appearance here two years ago. Closed out the fall with a solo third at Mayakoba.All cylinders firing. The recently betrothed PLAYERS champion recorded a personal-best T5 in his third appearance here two years ago. Closed out the fall with a solo third at Mayakoba. 1 Collin MorikawaOf all the wunderkinds of, say, the last five years, the sharpshooter is drawing the closest comparison to the host, Tiger Woods. Morikawa also is fresh off winning the 2021 Race to Dubai.Of all the wunderkinds of, say, the last five years, the sharpshooter is drawing the closest comparison to the host, Tiger Woods. Morikawa also is fresh off winning the 2021 Race to Dubai.
For the first time in its 21-year history, a record 20 golfers will be chasing victory and its $1-million prize. Accommodations were ratified to add the winners of the most recent edition of THE PLAYERS Championship and a third sponsor exemption inside the top 50 of the OWGR on Sept. 6. They join winners of all majors since the previous edition of the Hero World Challenge, the other two sponsor exemptions and the defending champion. To fill the field, the OWGR on Sept. 6 was used in order of position.
Albany is in its sixth consecutive edition as the host. It’s a par 72 with five par 3s and five par 5s. In its first five spins, it surrendered a scoring average south of 70 just once. That occurred in 2017 when the field of 18 landed at 70.333 and despite Rickie Fowler’s course-record 61 to seal a four-stroke victory.
In 2019, the scoring average was 69.792. Henrik Stenson prevailed by at 18-under 270. He was the only golfer that week to sign for four rounds in the 60s.
With sand, water and wind helping to defend scoring, course management and a plan of attack on the par 5s is the way to go on Albany, which stretches to 7,309 yards.
Stenson played the par 5s in 4.60 with one eagle, eight birdies and nine pars against two bogeys. Considering only par breakers across the rest of the course’s 52 holes over four rounds, he circled another eagle (at the par-4 14th hole in the opening round) and 11 birdies. Therefore, he converted 42.86% of his 21 par breakers on 27.78 percent of the holes played.
Moderate winds at worst are forecast, so the talented field will have its way with Albany once again. There’s a threat of passing showers on Saturday, but the bermudagrass greens should touch 12 feet on the Stimpmeter for which they’re prepped. What rough there is stands just an inch and a half.
