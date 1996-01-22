×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Michael Perras
Michael Perras

Michael Perras

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
25
AGE
University of Houston
College
Cincinnati, Ohio
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
25
AGE
University of Houston
College
Cincinnati, Ohio
Birthplace
57
Points Rank
124
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
70.92
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Michael Perras
Michael Perras
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Michael Perras

Full Name

PARE-us

Pronunciation

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

170 lbs

77 kg

Weight

January 22, 1996

Birthday

25

AGE

Cincinnati, Ohio

Birthplace

Single

Family

University of Houston

College

$338,058

Career Earnings

Houston, TX

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2019
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020

Personal

  • Is the grandson of former PGA TOUR player Fred Marti.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments and making five cuts. Finished the season 56th on the points list.

2019 Season

Made nine cuts in 12 starts, with four top-10s to his credit. That led to a 18th-place finish on the final Order of Merit.

  • Suzhou Open: Saved his best for the final round. After opening rounds of 71-68-69, the American shot a closing, bogey-free 7-under 65 to T5 with compatriot Matt Gilchrest and England’s Stephen Lewton for his third top-10 in seven events.
  • Nantong Championship: Opened and closed with a pair of 70s at Nantong Yangtze River GC and added back-to-back 68s in the second and third rounds to T4 with Brad Gehl.
  • Haikou Championship: Finished T10 with rounds of 72-70-71-71 for a 4-under total.
  • Sanya Championship: Followed an opening-round 69 with a tournament-low, 9-under 63 the following day. A third- round 68 helped him finish T2 at the 54-hole event, tying with compatriots Matt Gilchrest and Max McGreevy.
  • China QT #2-Foison Golf Club: Three 69s and a second-round 71 earned him a T5 and fully-exempt status for the first half of the season.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR China: 2019