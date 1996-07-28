|
Mitchell Meissner
Full Name
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
July 28, 1996
Birthday
25
AGE
Charleston, South Carolina
Birthplace
San Antonio, Texas
Residence
Single
Family
Rice University
College
2018
Turned Pro
$30,905
Career Earnings
San Antonio, TX, United States
City Plays From
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made the cut once, posting a top-20 performance in the season-opening event.
2019 Season
Made six cuts in 10 starts with a trio of top-25 finishes, including a T2 at the season-opening Buenaventura Classic. Finished No. 53 on the Order of Merit.
Amateur Highlights