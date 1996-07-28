×
31
Points Rank
214
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes
70.61
Scoring Average

Performance
Mitchell Meissner

Full Name

5  ft, 8  in

173 cm

Height

175 lbs

79 kg

Weight

July 28, 1996

Birthday

25

AGE

Charleston, South Carolina

Birthplace

San Antonio, Texas

Residence

Single

Family

Rice University

College

2018

Turned Pro

$30,905

Career Earnings

San Antonio, TX, United States

City Plays From

Personal

  • Was teammates at Rice University with PGA TOUR Latinoamerica player Mario Carmona.
  • Was a National Merit Commended Scholar in high school, at Alamo Heights High School. Ranked second in his class of 344 students.
  • Uncle Todd Haney played college baseball at Texas and for the Chicago Cubs, New York Mets and Montreal Expos.
  • Has volunteered for the Special Olympics, Habitat for Humanity, the San Antonio Food bank and the Humane Society.
  • Brother, Mac, graduated from SMU in 2021 and joined the Forme Tour through the PGA TOUR University rankings.

Special Interests

  • Ping pong, finding great tacos

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made the cut once, posting a top-20 performance in the season-opening event.

  • Banco del Pacifico Open: Opened 69-67-69 at Quito Tennis and GC and was in position to make a run at the title in late-June. Never got any momentum on the final day, fashioning a Sunday 71 to T8 with Nicolo Galletti and Garrett May.

2019 Season

Made six cuts in 10 starts with a trio of top-25 finishes, including a T2 at the season-opening Buenaventura Classic. Finished No. 53 on the Order of Merit.

  • Bupa Match Play: Went 1-1 in his two matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament.
  • Buenaventura Classic: In his PGA TOUR Latinoamerica debut, started slowly, with an opening-round 74. Closed with rounds of 69-67-80 to T2 with Ryan Ruffels and Mito Pereira.

Amateur Highlights

  • In December 2017, while struggling with his putting, he started putting left-handed. He went on to win four titles after making the putting switch.
  • Played college golf at Rice University. Was the Conference USA individual champion in 2018, defeating South Africa’s Ian Snyman by three shots in Texarkana, Texas.
  • Shared medalist honors at the Ryman Hospitality Intercollegiate in Nashville, Tennessee, with Lipscomb University’s Dawson Armstrong, who is a PGA TOUR Latinoamerica player.
  • Won the 2018 Texas Amateur in June at Whispering Pines GC, defeating Levi Valadez by three strokes.
  • At Comanche Trace, captured the 2018 Greater San Antonio Match Play, defeating Seth Johnson in the championship match.